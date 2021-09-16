Renita Allen Bowers age 66, a resident of the Bullock community died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL due to complications of COVID-19. Memorial services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, September 18, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Kevin Dewberry officiating. Visitation will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM.
Mrs. Bowers is survived by her husband of 38 years, Buddy Bowers, Elba, AL; daughters, Tiffany Tew (Tim) Black, New Brockton, AL, Danielle Tew (Gavin) Dunn, Samson, AL, and Arrian Bowers, Elba, Charisse (Rex) Armstrong, Mobile, AL, Noralyn (Brian) Dawson, Elba; sons, Marshall (Monica) Bowers of Mobile, AL, Job (Kasey) Bowers, Auburn, AL, Brantson Bowers, of Elba. She also leaves behind a sister, Saubrena (Ron) Lewis, Ozark, AL, brother, Lynn Allen, Luverne, AL, brother, Anthony (Judy) Akridge of Dothan, Alabama, along with grandchildren, Jason Black, Ashly Black, Amy Keeble, Peyton McCart, Matthew McCart, Kaylee Brown, Kaiden Bowers, Adalida Latham and Cash Stephens, one great grandchild, Haven Black.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ladine Akridge, father, Arnold Allen, sister, Patricia Wilkinson, along with a brother, Rickey Bush.
