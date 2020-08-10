Rev. Billy James Redd Sr., age 78, of Enterprise, Ala., died peacefully at home with his family on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Christ Community Church of God with Rev. Johnny Bryant and Rev. Joey Turman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time. The family request all attendees wear masks. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home directing.
Rev. Redd Sr., a husband, father and grandfather (PaPa) and friend was born in Dallas, Texas on June 16, 1942 to the late Marvin Edward and Mattie Lee Harlow Redd. His family was transferred in the military to Ft. Rucker, Ala. from Dallas and resided in Enterprise in 1954 when he was 11 years old where he met his wife-to-be. They were married 59 years. He attended Enterprise Jr. High, High School and Enterprise Jr. College.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Lee Redd; and a sister, Alta Faye Griswold.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Hatcher Redd; one brother Troy Redd (Faye) Alba, TX; two sisters-in-law both of Enterprise, Jan Fitch (husband Jim deceased) and Ann Estabrook (Phil); one son Billy James Redd Jr. of Panama City Beach, FL; two daughters, Lisa Elizabeth Smades (Neil), Humble, TX, Amy Redd Tucker (Darren) Enterprise; eight grandchildren Ashley LeAnne Smades, Humble, TX., USCG Chief Will L. Lee (Julia), Ocean City, MD, Dallas Dwain Smades, Humble, Stephen Keaton Redd, and Dawson James Redd, both of Panama City Beach, Shelby Lynn Murr (Ryan), Black, AL, Abbigayle Reece Nash, Enterprise, and Allison Redd Nash, Panama City Beach; three great grandchildren - Gunner Dwain Perkins, Humble, Brynlee Alaina Murr, Black, Ava Reece Doster, Enterprise, and a loving church family.
Friends may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at: <www.searcyfuneralhome.com>.
