Rev. Larry Grimm Jan 28, 2020 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rev. Larry Grimm age 77 a resident of New Brockton, AL died Monday January 27, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Elba Police announce two arrests Thursday, Jan. 23, for robbery in connection to open homicide investigation Notice of Appointment to be Published - Estate of Billy Winfred Hataway Brainstorms for 1/23/2020 Notice of Foreclosure - Tom M Brown Jr. and Kathryn J. Brown Chamber’s Preservation Committee working to restore landmark buildings in downtown Elba Public Notice Regarding Upcoming Alabama Statewide Primary Runoff Election Fall Sports Banquet at Elba High School honored student-athletes participating in volleyball, cheerleading and football Sale of Vehicle - Cook Chevrolet Inc Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElba Police announce two arrests Thursday, Jan. 23, for robbery in connection to open homicide investigationNotice of Foreclosure - Tom M Brown Jr. and Kathryn J. BrownChamber’s Preservation Committee working to restore landmark buildings in downtown ElbaElba Police make arrest in connection with Thursday, Jan. 16, homicide in ElbaNotice of Appointment to be Published - Estate of Billy Winfred HatawaySale of Vehicle - Cook Chevrolet IncSale of Vehicles - Larry's Paint and Body ShopBirth of Kristen Marie Nelson announcedBrainstorms for 1/23/2020Evergreen Cemetery - Seeking Bids for Lawn Care and Maintenance ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.