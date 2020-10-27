Rev. V. R. Money age 82, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, October 31, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donnie Earles and Rev. Kenneth Earles officiating. Burial will follow in the New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery
under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday evening, October 30, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Rev. Money is survived by his wife - Shirley Jean Money, Elba; daughter - Kathy (Carlton) Carr, Enterprise, AL; sons - Ronnie (Kim) Money, and Tommy (Ammy) Money all of Troy, AL. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Berry Smart, and Leroy Money, along with a daughter Melissa Ann Money.
