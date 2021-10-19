Reverend Nolin

Reverend Stevens L. Nolin, age 94, of New Brockton, AL, died peacefully into the presence of his Lord on October 15, 2021. He was at home, surrounded by loving family. He was buried at Mt. Zion Church cemetery in a graveside service on October 17.
He was born in 1927 in Graceville, FL, to Hulon and Ethel Nolin. He finished his schooling early so that he could enter the army near the end of WWII. After the war he came back home, and soon answered God’s call to ministry and missions. At Southeastern University he met and later married Mary Miller, of Sarasota, FL. on June 1, 1952.
He ministered in Singapore for 14 years. He and Mary returned to his home in south Alabama and he soon stepped in to pastor New Brockton First Assembly of God Church.
In his later retirement years, he and his wife again responded to God’s leading, moving to Hong Kong and establishing a church named Lighthouse.
He is survived by Mary Miller Nolin, his wife of 69 years, and his children, Rebecca (Keith) Freitag of Pulaski, TN, Jennifer Nolin of Hong Kong, and Philip (Angie) Nolin of New Brockton.
Any donations may be made to Great Commission Ministries, 19318 Highway 167, New Brockton, AL 36351.
