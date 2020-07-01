Rhonda Sue Parker age 70, a resident of Enterprise, AL died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Elba, AL In accordance with her wishes, no formal services will be held.
She leaves behind daughters - Tracie (Mark) Stokes of Elba, Tammy Maynard, and of New Brockton, AL; brother - Ronnie Walden, Brundidge, AL; sisters - Betty Miles, GA, Shirley Slawson, New Brockton, and
Evelyn Hodge of Elba. She is also survived by three grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Ms. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, Angela Scarborough Walden, and Luther John Walden, along with a grandson, Daniel Maynard.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Parker family.
