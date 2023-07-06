Mr. Richard M. Barb age 49 of Elba, AL., died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home in the Zion Chapel community. In accordance with his wishes no formal services will be held at this time.
Survivors include: wife - Lesley Barb, Jack, AL; son - Richard Barb Jr., and daughter - Brooke Barb, both of Conyers, GA; sisters - Caroline (Misty) Bethune, Canton, GA; and Leigh (Will) Bacon, Prattville, AL.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL, is serving the Barb family.
