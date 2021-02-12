Mr. Richard Glen Bedsole, age 60, of Eufaula, AL, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at Troy Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 3 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Caleb Galloway officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing.
Born January 8, 1961 in Samson, AL. Mr. Bedsole was the son of the late Charlie Glen and Evelyn Jeanette Creech Bedsole.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years: Sonya Bedsole of Eufaula; two daughters: Jessica (Richard) Praeger of Eufaula, and Elizabeth (Bryan) Bosse of Suwannee, Ga; one granddaughter: Harper Lee Anne Bosse; one brother: Donald Ray Bedsole of Zion Chapel, AL; two sisters: Glenda (David) Messick of Goshen, AL, and Brenda (Kenny) Senn of Zion Chapel; mother and father-in-law: Donald (Catherine) Hudson.
