Ricky Augustus Farris age 66 died at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, AL on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. Ricky was born November 30th, 1956 in Elba, AL. Ricky graduated from Elba High School in 1975. Ricky was a member of the First Baptist Church in Elba. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Farris; daughter, Carrie (Grady) Fuller of New Brockton, AL; son, Casey (Julie) Farris of Enterprise, AL;, grandchildren, Colton Fuller, Cassie Fuller, and Clayton Fuller;, nieces, Susan Stepherson. Kendy Brooks and Terry Ann Stout; nephews, David C. Macon, Lee Brooks, Wade Kindred; sister-in-law, Dale Boswell Turner; aunts, JoAnn Parker and Huge Parker, of Elba; aunt, Trixie Farris, of Opp, AL and many great nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Miriam Farris and Lillian Wise Boswell and Q.P. Boswell.
