Mr. Robert "Bob" Edwin Hahn, age 83, of Elba, Ala., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home in Elba.
Funeral services will be held from Westside Baptist Church on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Committal services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mr. Hahn will lie in state one hour prior to services at Westside Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 966 Claxton Avenue, Elba, AL 36323.
Mr. Hahn was preceded in death by his father - Willian Michael Hahn, mother - Dorothy Elizabeth Ahlstedt, stepson - Joseph Eugene Moore, brother - William "Bill" Hahn, and grandchildren - Megan and Riley Holderfield.
Survivors include wife: Syble King Hahn, Elba; daughters: Debbie Hahn (David) Hope, Enterprise, Ala., Terri Hahn (Clint) Jorgenson, Bel Air, Md.; stepdaughters: Deborah Moore (Julius) Head, Enterprise, Cynthia Moore (Emil) Cirone, Weston, Fla.; grandsons: Justin (Amanda) Hope, Enterprise, Colby (Emily) Brown, Liberty, Ky., Romulus Cirone, Hollywood, Fla., Ethan Jorgenson, Bel Air, Md.; granddaughters: Shasta (Emmanuel) Kromer, Phenix City, Ala, Laura (Jay) Schantz, Pembroke Pines, Fla., Chloe Jorgenson, Bel Air, Md.; and seven great-grandchildren.
