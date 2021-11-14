Robert Harley Crosby age 71 of Glenwood, AL died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Destin, FL.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday,
November 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Brian McLendon officiating. Committal
services will follow in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Luzmila Crosby, Glenwood; son – Clinton Stewart Crosby, Panama City, FL; daughter - Kandi Desotel, Freeport, FL; brothers - James Crosby, NJ, and Thomas Roy Crosby, Opaka, FL; sisters - Blondell Byram, Bell, FL, Jeanette Mote, Glenwood, AL, Helen Doris Harden, Shelby, NC; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Crosby family.
