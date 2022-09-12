Robert Jack Veal, Jr. age 82 of Ozark, AL died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Oakview Manor in Ozark. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating.
Survivors include: son - Bob Veal, Sevierville, TN.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Veal family.
