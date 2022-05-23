Robert Sanders

Mr. Robert “Robby” Adam Sanders, age 33, of Kinston, AL died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his home.
Robby is survived by his parents, Jennifer Jane Voss Sanders and Robert Alan Sanders; brother, Joseph Alan Sanders (Jodi); sister, Sarah Jane Sanders; paternal grandparents, Maxine & Lawrence Sanders; and maternal grandmother, Jane Voss. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jefferson Voss; and cousin, Gregory Hayes.
Funeral services for Mr. Robert “Robby” Adam Sanders will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, May 23, 2022 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Rhoades Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Kit Johnson will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Alan Sanders, Joseph Sanders, Kyle Sparks, David Reeves, Ray Phillips and Jim Hazelett.
