Roger D Davis Roger Dale Davis age 78 of Ino Community, AL died Thursday, March 9, 2023. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM with Rev. James Hataway officiating. Visitation will be at Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
Survivors include: daughter - Jennifer (Patrick) Taylor, Daphne, AL; son - Jesse (Ronald Hargett) Davis, Yuma, AZ; granddaughter - Courtney (Ryker) Smith, Elba, AL, friend - Ann Bedsole, Midland City, AL, and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife - Wanda Ann Davis, father - John Francis "Frank" Davis, mother - Alma Lureen Martin Davis, brothers - Lamar, Gerald and Stanley Davis.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Davis family.
