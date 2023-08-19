Ronald Arthur Hornsby

Ronald Arthur "Ronnie" Hornsby age 62 of New Brockton, AL died Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Tabernacle Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: wife - Debbie Hornsby, Montgomery, AL; mother - Juanita Hornsby, New Brockton; father - Arthur (Keum Sun) Hornsby, New Brockton; brothers - Matt (Keri) Hornsby, Loxley, AL, and Ralph (Kathy) Hornsby, White House, TN; nieces - Emily (David) Poovey, Birmingham, AL, Kelsey Hornsby, Loxley, AL nephews - Adam (Cassidy) Hornsby, Fort Riley, KS, Eric (Jen) Hornsby, Fort Bragg, NC, and Zachary (Kelly) Hornsby, Jacksonville, FL, and Jared Hornsby, Loxley, AL; great niece - Rylie Hornsby, Jacksonville; and, great nephew - Riley Hornsby, Fort Riley.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Ryan Erie Hornsby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.