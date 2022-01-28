Ronald D. Stinson

Ronald Durwood Stinson, age 80 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Phillip Hurst officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughters - Tracy (Bryan) Miller, Elba, and Tawny Heath, both of Elba; sons - Ronald Jeffery Stinson, Alanson, MI, David Stinson, and Derek (Delsie) Stinson, Elba; sister - Janice Floyd, Ocoee, FL; 14 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
