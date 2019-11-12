Ronald “Dumpy” Randolph DeVaughan of Elba, AL died on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was 74 years old.
Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for a visitation.
Ronald was born January 20, 1945 to the late Robert and Mildred DeVaughan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda DeVaughan.
Survivors include daughters, Amy Boyd (Matthew) of Shalimar, FL and Shannon Insley (Ken) of Enterprise, AL; sister, Jennifer Campbell (Bo) of Kentucky, brother, Robert A. DeVaughan (Louise) of Elba, AL; grandchildren: Matthew, Sidney, Jillian, Rhonald, Ryan and Melanie; three great-grandchildren; and other extended family.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
