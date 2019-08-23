Ronald George Davis, age 65, of Luverne, AL died on August 22, 2019. Ronald was a US Army Veteran having served honorably during Vietnam and Desert Storm and was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lewis and Jane Rose Barao Davis.
Arrangements by Turner Funeral Home, Luverne. You may share your memories and comments with the family at <www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.com>
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy Davis; daughter - Brandy (Clinton) Ensley; brother - Fred Lewis Davis; sisters - Diana (Charles) Miles, and Debra (Ricky) Carlile; grandchildren, Jacob and Kelsey Ensley; nephews, Chuck Miles and Bucky Carlile; niece, Lacy Carlile Ward.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Steve Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to DAV, Disabled American Veterans, by using their web site. https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation
