Ronald Pridgen age 70, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Miramar Beach, FL due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
