Ronnie Earl Weeks age 66, a resident of Crestview, Florida died unexpectedly, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, January 2, 2023 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Loyd Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The family request the omission of flowers, and ask memorials be made to New Home Cemetery fund, c/o 3290 County Road 415, Elba, Alabama 36323.
He is survived by his wife - Cherish Weeks, Crestview, FL; aunts - Louise (Buck) Farris, Kinston, AL, - Ethlene Bedsole, Brantley, AL, and Shirley Beck, Glenwood, AL; uncles - Loyd Hodge, Troy, AL, and Foy Hodge, Luverne, AL; along with a host of friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jean Hodge.
