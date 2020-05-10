Ronnie Vaughan

Ronnie D. Vaughan age 73, a resident of Elba, Alabama passed away
peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with
cancer. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday,
May 12, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Hayes Funeral Home directing. The
public is welcolmed to attend, but encouraged to maintain the reccomendation
of the CDC and Department of Public Health guidlines of six feet of social
distancing currently in placed due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
Burial will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family request in
lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Elba United Methodist Church in
memory of Ronnie.
Ronnie leaves behind a Son - Che Vaughan (Suzanna Stinson), Montgomery,
AL, Brother - Daniel Robert Vaughan (Sandra), Birmingham, AL, and a Sister -
Carol Vaughan of Andalusia, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his wife Alona, a daughter Kendra, as well
as his parents Alda Grace Vaughan, and Robert Edwin Vaughan, along with a
brother Kenneth Eddie "Spud" Vaughan.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Vaughan family.
