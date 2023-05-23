Ronny G. Atwell, Sr. , age 67, of Troy, AL. died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his home after a long brave battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with eulogy given by Jay Hill. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home. Ronny was preceded in death by his son, Brian Lewis Atwell, on March 1, 2023, our Angel in Heaven, his father, Jimmy Lewis Atwell, Sr, He is survived by his wife, Cindy Atwell; sons, Brandon Atwell (Sophie), Ron Atwell, and Jeremy Hughes; daughters, Shelby Atwell (Jay Hill) and Justine Haas; grandchildren, Logan, Preston, Courtney, Ty, Emily, Mariah and Demontrell; mother, Ronny Lee Atwell; sisters, Shirley Lee and Jewell Flinn; brothers, Jimmy, Charles, Weston, Roger, Henry and Wallace; and a special niece, Destiny Barnes.. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
