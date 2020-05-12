Rose Marie Yohn age 75 of Palm Harbor, FL died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL. At this time no formal services will be held due to health concerns. The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this time.
Survivors include: son - Robert Ray (Faye) Yohn, Jack, AL; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Yohn family.
