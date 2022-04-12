Roslyn Weed Bragg Watford, a resident of Dothan, AL died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at a Dothan hospital. She was 77 years old.
A celebration of her life will be held at 5 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ralph Sigler and Pastor Larry Anderson officiating. A small graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Elba. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-5 pm.
Mrs. Watford was born on November 29, 1944 in Elba and lived the early years of her life there. She was an Elba High School graduate and moved to Dothan shortly thereafter. Mrs. Watford was a member of Harvest Church in Dothan.
Mrs. Watford was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ethel Weed, by her two husbands, Edgar Bragg and Rusty Watford, by her siblings, Joe Russell and Beth Weed, and by a special niece, Susan Russell Parker.
Survivors include her daughter, Shahna (Ron) Elert; her grandson, Riggs Elert; several great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a special nephew, Mike Russell.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604
