Mrs. Ruby Holman Gilliam, age 89, died Friday Jan. 1, 2021 at the Elba Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, Elba, Ala.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service with Thurman Funeral Home, Sparta, Tenn., entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to: Antioch Church of Christ at 6100 Boatman, Cookeville, TN 38506
She was born Feb. 5, 1931 in White County, Tenn., to the late Robert and Linnie England.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gilliam; husband, Stanford Holman; son, Robert Holman.
Survivors include her daughter: Judy Hall, Elba, Ala.; sons: Barnett (Marie) Gilliam, Virginia Beach, Va., Tony (Trudy) Gilliam, Anniston, Ala.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
