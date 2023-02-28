Ms. Ruby Lee of Elba died February 18, 2023 at Chautauqua Springs Health Center in Defuniak Springs, FL. Funeral services were held Saturday February 25, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Ms. Ruby Lee was born on July 28th 1958 to the late Harold and Annie Murl Lee. She attended Mulberry and Elba City Schools and graduated with the class of 1977.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother Harold and Annie Lee, her grandparents Abe and Bernice Mincey, Jessie Mae Lee; four brothers Harold Lee Jr., Manuel Lee, Robert A. Lee, John E. Lee and two sisters, Emma M. Lee and Catherine Lee.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one sister Mary Ann Purvis of Fredericksburg VA. A daughter Natasha A. Brown, five grandchildren: (Devonte, W- Kierstyn, Jaloni, Samone, Shanti and Jaylon) and one great granddaughter (Taelynn A. Lee); two very special nieces: Karen Spurill and Ana Caldwell (Deona, Dylan,Yada ), two very special nephews: Cory, W-Shay Howe (Kinley, Camden), Cedric Howe (Shania Howe).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.