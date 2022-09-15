Mrs. Ruby Neal, of Enterprise, Ala., died Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Johns Chapel AME Enterprise with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Mrs. Neal was born on February 28, 1971. She was the executive director at Serenity South Senior Living in Elba, where she was employed for 13 years.
She was preceded in death by her father - Dice Evans, brother - Christopher Bell, and grandparents - Scennie and Willie Fred Bell.
Survivors include her mother: Annie Pearl Bell, Enterprise; husband: David Neal; three daughters: Delores Williams (Brandon), Fayetteville, NC, Courtney Williams, Montgomery, Ala., and Deanna Gibson (Douglas), Blackshear, Ga.; stepchildren: David Neal Jr. and Michael Neal of New Orleans, La.; five grandchildren: Alexander, London, Jailyn, Kacelyn, and Elliott; one sister: Lula Haynes (Michael), Enterprise; three brothers: Lemoses Bell, Anthony Evans, and Gordon Evans; two nephews: Michael Haynes and James Haynes, both of Enterprise, Godson: Michael Robbins; special friends: Pamela Williams, Mavis Lewis, and Brenda Crawford; and a host of other family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.