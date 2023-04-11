Ms. Ruby Tillis of Elba died April 3, 2023. Funeral services were held Sunday April 9, 2023 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing.
Ms. Tillis was born September 29, 1936, to the late William and Daisy (Perdue) Daniels in Florala, AL.
She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church until her death where she served as the Youth Sunday School Teacher for over forty years, member of the Missionary Ministry and Pastor’s Aide Club.
Ruby was employed at Covington Industries where she worked for 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward ‘Ed’ Tillis; parents William and Daisy Daniels; five sisters, Trudy Lee Jones, Eula Mae Daniels, Mary Eliza Jenkins, Daisy Lou Daniels, and Lillie Beatrice Rodgers; one brother, James William Daniels; and grandson, James Blan Jr.
She is susrvived by two daughters, Ruby Delores (James) Blan, Opp AL, and Cynthia E. Tillis, Smyrna, GA; one son, Edward Jonathan (Linda) Tillis, Kinston, AL; one granddaughter, Tameeka Jivon Tillis; two great-granddaughters, Ty’Andrea Zariah Tillis and Tamiah Danielle Tillis; three sisters-in-law, Sara (A,Z.) Stoudemire, Willard Dean (Franklin) Flowers, Sarah Nell Stephens; three brothers-in-law, Willie C. Tillis, Charlie B. (Dorothy) Tillis, Laythron (Ethel Mae) Tillis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
