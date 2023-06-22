Leon Rudolph Free age 78, a lifelong resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held from Ino Baptist Church on June 24, 2023 at 4:00PM with Rev. Gary Winstead officiating. Burial services will follow in the New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be at Ino Baptist Church on June 24, 2023 from 2.:00 PM to 4:00PM.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years- Hilda Free, sons - Brian (Heather) Free, Jason (Katie) Free, and Rudy (LeeAnne) Free; grandsons - B J (Adrianna) Free, Matthew Free, John Free, David Free, Marcus Free, and Sam Free; granddaughters - Chanlyn Free, and Lynlee Free, Elba, AL, - Sam Free; great grandson - Wyatt Free all of Elba; and brother - Joe (Brenda) Free, Enterprise, AL.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Free family.
