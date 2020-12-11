RUDOLPH KYLES
Mr. Rudolph Kyles, age 65, a lifelong resident of Elba, Ala., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Enterprise Medical Center in Enterprise, Ala.
He was born Tuesday, May 16, 1955, in Coffee County to Mary Lee Kyles and the late Leroy Waters Sr. He was the third of his mother’s seven children.
Rudolph attended school at the Mulberry Colored School. He met and married Mary Tyson, and together they were often referred to as a modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde.” They stuck together through good and bad times. They shared over thirty years of love and laughter.
Although Rudolph had no biological children, his passion for children transcended down through the years. This love led him and Mary to adopt two young ladies for whom they would do anything.
Funeral services were held Nov. 14, 2020 from Evergreen Cemetery in Elba with Elder W K Ellison officiating. Hammond Funeral Home of Elba directed the services.
Rudolph was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Sr.; grandparents, Shorty and Bessie Kyles, John Henry and Catherine Waters; his brother; Anthony Waters; and his sister; Janet Denise Lockett.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Tyson-Kyles, mother and step-father: Mary and Eugene Brown, and step-mother-in-law: Martha T. Waters, all of Elba; his daughters: Paris and Natile, one step-son: Rico (Rosalyn) Cooks, three step-daughters: Evangelist Rita (Martin) Gray, Lasalle Cooks, and Mary Jane Beechman, all of Elba; five siblings: Evangelist Mary K. Jones, Elba, Elder John Earl (Gloria) Kyles, Enterprise, Tommy Kyles, Augusta, Ga., Johnny Lockett Jr., and Charlene (Demier) Phillips, both of Elba; one step-brother: Lindale (Laura) Brown, Huntsville, Ala.; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.