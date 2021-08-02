Mrs. Ruth F. Davis, age 87, a resident of Jack, Ala., died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born July 19, 1934.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Mt. Olive Assembly of God with the Rev. Shirlie Ellis and Rev. Donnie Marler officiating, Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge, Ala., directed the services.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Davis; daughter, Debra Carter; and sisters, Louise Lunsford, and Ruby Harden.
Survivors include her children: Phillip Davis, and Tim Davis; grandchildren: Adam Carter, and Ethan Carter; along with nephews: Ken Lunsford, and Gary Lunsford.
