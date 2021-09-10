Samantha Johnson age 54, a resident of Brantley, AL, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne, AL. Arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home
Latest News
- Brantley Bulldogs blank Kinston 34-0
- Group requests football field at New Brockton be named after former coach
- Elba Tigers rocked by G.W. Long Rebels 35-16
- Two injured in wreck at U.S. Hwy. 84 and Ala. Hwy. 141 intersection
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of James Edgar Smith Jr
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of Anne B. Bullard
- Notice of Completion from Fisher Tank Company
- Homecoming set for Sept. 26th at New Haven Assembly of God Church
Most Popular
Articles
- Two injured in wreck at U.S. Hwy. 84 and Ala. Hwy. 141 intersection
- Betty Vaughan
- Christine Catrett
- Coy D. Richardson
- Unusual accident Saturday morning, Aug. 14, in Elba claims one life
- Catina Miller
- Scott Rials speaks at Elba Quarterback Club meeting
- Group requests football field at New Brockton be named after former coach
- Elba Theatre selected as ‘Lowe’s 100 Hometowns’ project for stage repairs
- Elba High School's golf champs receive championship rings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.