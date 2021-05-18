Mr. Samuel Dwayne Ellison, age 81, of Andalusia, AL, formerly of Ela, AL died peacefully at his residence in Rose Hill. Funeral services for Mr. Ellison will be at 3 PM Wednesday May 19, 2021 at Mt. Zion Methodist Church with Brother Jay Driver officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-3 PM prior to services at the church.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Smith Ellison of Andalusia; his daughter and son-in-law, Vickie Ellison Ward (Frankie) of Dothan, AL; his daughter, Beverly Dianne Ellison of Andalusia; his grandchildren, Victoria Ward, Taylor Ward, Abby Ward, Samuel Deloach; his brother, Charles Ellison of New Brockton, AL; numerous nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted by family.
