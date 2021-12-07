Samuel Farrand Whitehurst of Enterprise, AL died November 30, 2021. Funeral Service were held Monday December 7, 2021 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
He was born on July 6, 1960, in Enterprise to Samuel Whitehurst and Marthan Tucker Whitehurst. He resided in Gadsden, AL until his death.
He was a 1979 graduate of Enterprise High School. He also continued his education at Enterprise State Junior College.
Farrand was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Denice Whitehurst. He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother and father; two sisters, Muriel L. Scott and Linda Michelle Goosby; one brother, Kevin K, Whitehurst; two nieces, Monica L. Reynolds (Eric) and Jacquelyn M. Goosby Johnson (Ted); one nephew, Gregory D. Goosby Jr; two great nephews, Kaleb I. Reynolds and Aiden I, Goosby; one great niece, Rosemary Goosby Crawford and a host of other relatives and friends
