Sandra Hardy

Ms. Sandra “Sandy” Hardy, age 75, died Monday, May 8, 2023, in Foley, Ala.
She was born April 3, 1948, in Elba, Ala. Sandy was an outgoing and adventurous person who was always ready to explore the world. She loved to laugh and was known for her outspoken personality and generosity.
Sandy attended Zion Chapel High School and graduated from Elba High School. She went on to have a successful career in accounting and eventually as a property manager for Bel Sole condominiums in Gulf Shores for 15 years.
Sandy loved to travel internationally and visited many countries throughout her lifetime. She especially loved the six years that she lived in Malaysia. She was always up for an adventure and loved to experience new cultures.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Henry Hardy; her mother, Lorene Jacobs Hardy; and her brother, Donny Hardy.
Survivors include her sister: Jaky Hardy Felix; her daughters: Tammy Joy Raley and Kammy Kay Murray; her granddaughter: Nicole Bosby: her grandsons: Kasen Donaldson and Kamden Bosby; and her great-granddaughters: Lyla Grace Bosby and Eden Donaldson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.