Sandra Skinner

SANDRA CLARK SKINNER
Ms. Sandra Clark Skinner, age 64, a resident of Elba, AL., died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Elba with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Rhoades Cemetery in the Perry Store community under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. The family requested memorials may be made in honor of Ms. Skinner to the Zion Chapel Athletic Club, P.O. Box 23, Jack, AL 36346.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie May Clark and Dr. James Harding Clark, along with a brother, James Thomas Clark.
Survivors include her daughter: Casey (Brandon) Fretwell, Eufaula, AL; sons: James C. (Carey) Skinner, Pearland, Texas, Matthew Clark (Marty) Skinner, Montgomery, AL; granddaughters: Eva Jade Barnett, Eufaula, Madelynn Lee Skinner, and Olivia Grace Skinner, both of Pearland; grandson: Landon Clark Fretwell, Eufaula; brother: Dr. Richard (Sherri) Clark, Memphis, Tenn.; and sisters: Cheryl Young, Elba, and Patricia Jerkins, Rehobeth, AL.
