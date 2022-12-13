Sanflay McLeod of Enterprise, AL died December 3, 2022. Funeral Service were held Saturday December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM First Baptist 302 N. Main St. Enterprise with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Sanflay McLeod was born on February 22, 1977, in Enterprise to the late Billy Pruitt and late Nellie Mae McLeod.
Faye is preceded in death by her grandparents Susie McLeod, Limmie McLeod, Samuel Pruitt, Annie Pruitt; her brother Kenneth Kilow, five uncles Wallace Pruitt, Wilbur Pruitt, Collins Pruitt, Wilson McLeod, William McLeod; two aunts Betty Patterson and Annie Deloise McLeod; four cousins Jennifer Jackson, Grethchen Carstarphen, Shi’Quan Pouncey, Khamani Sanders. Faye is survived by her life partner Kelly McCloud; her siblings Selina McLeod (Larry Tyrues), LeVaughn McLeod (Jaywana Simmons), Ashley McLeod (Willie Wilkerson II); her children Dinazhia (Rodrick) Hayes, Dajah (Demetriyunte) Smith, Al’tazcia McLeod, Shuntazcia Dennard; her grandchildren Zaylin Hayes, Akili Smith, Jayceion Smith, Zane Hayes. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Faye was a member of Morning Star Church. She lived in Enterprise her entire life
