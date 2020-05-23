Sara Corley

Sara Frances Corley age 80, a resident of Brantley, AL Friday, May 22, 2020 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne, AL. Graveside services will be held at the Old Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, May 24, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM with Pastor Keith Morgan officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home of Elba.
Mrs. Corley leaves behind, sons - Jimmy (Patricia) Compton, Dozier, AL, and Michael (Sharon) Compton, Luverne, AL; daughters - Wanda Bishop, Los Angeles, CA, Edith (Randy) Sasser, Elba, AL, Teresa (James) Phillips, Andalusia, AL, Cindy (Scott) Arrington, Cottonwood, AL, Tammy Hall, Brantley, and Sharon
(Donnie) Holmes, Brantley; along with brothers - Walter Nelson, Elba, Robert (Brenda) Nelson, Elba, AL, Howard Nelson, Dozier, AL; and sister - Susie (Woodrow) Smith of Dozier. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, and twenty-five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Corley, parents Lena Pauline Williams Nelson, and Ivey Stephenson Nelson, along with a brother T.J. Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.