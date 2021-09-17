Sara Nell Chandler age 54 of Elba, AL died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. The family request that all guests please wear mask and exercise social distancing.
Survivors include: sons - Joseph (Billie) Chandler, Chancellor, AL, Curtis (Bette Ann) Chandler, Goshen, AL, and Timothy (Chelsea) Chandler, New Brockton, AL, daughters - Ashley Chandler, Opp, AL, Samantha (LoWayne) Parks, and Brittany M Hall, both of Elba; sixteen grandchildren; sisters - Mary (James) Whatley, and Shelia Sawyer, both of New Brockton; several nieces and nephews.
