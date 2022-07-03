Mrs. Sara Sharpless age 92 a lifelong resident of Elba and Coffee County died Friday afternoon. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers battle through hot weather
- Coffee County Commission honors Elba High’s state champion golf team
- Elba’s “Let Freedom Ring” event set for Monday, July 4th!
- Elba mayor says city working to acquire crisis diversion center
- Holy Angels Gospel Singers Scholarships awarded
- CC BOE Advertisement for Bids - McKee Projects No: 22-227-NODCM & 22-228-NODCM
- Brainstorms for 6/30/2022
- Elba Schools superintendent expresses delight over increasing enrollment numbers at elementary school
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba’s “Let Freedom Ring” event set for Monday, July 4th!
- Elba mayor says city working to acquire crisis diversion center
- Coffee County Commission honors Elba High’s state champion golf team
- Holy Angels Gospel Singers Scholarships awarded
- Classmates from Elba's Class of '72 gather for meal
- Elba Hydroelectric Power Inc, - Notice of Application for surrender of exemption, soliciting comments, motions to intervene, and protests
- Perry Stinson named Juneteenth 'Hometown Hero' in Elba
- Paul Harrison
- CC BOE Advertisement for Bids - McKee Projects No: 22-227-NODCM & 22-228-NODCM
- Elba Tigers battle through hot weather
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.