Sara Sharpless

Sara Dyess Sharpless of Elba, AL died July 1, 2022 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by John Waylon, her husband for 64 years; parents Albert and Mable Dyess; brother Joe Tom Dyess and sister Jayne Dyess.
Sara leaves behind her son John Waylon Sharpless, Jr. and wife Lawanna Sharpless
of Orange Beach, AL; brother Harold Dyess and wife Mary Agnes Dyess of Coffee County.
Sara was an educator with Coffee County School System and Elba City Schools for over 48 years. She served in many capacities as a classroom teacher and administrator. She was a lifelong resident of Coffee County where she was a longtime and active member of Elba
First Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held 10: 00 AM Tuesday July 5 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Taylor Mill Oaks, 2805 Taylor Mill Road, Elba, AL 36323; Elba First Baptist Church, 606 Simmons St., Elba, AL 36323 or Evergreen Perpetual Cemetery Fund, 200 Buford St., Elba, AL 36323.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Sharpless family.
