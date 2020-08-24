Sarah Smith age 96, a resident of Elba, AL died peacefully at her home Monday, August 24, 2020. Arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers host Daleville in season opener
- Kinston Bulldogs kick off season in Dothan against 3A Houston Academy Raiders
- Elba City Schools superintendent says start of school going well
- Tickets for Elba's football game Aug. 28th in Opp must be purchased in advance
- Elba FD new airboat successful in first river rescue call
- Brainstorms for 8/20/2020
- Advertisement for Bids - City of Elba for Electrical Meters
- Public Notice: Sale of Vehicle by Cook Chevrolet Inc
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Tigers host Daleville in season opener
- Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Stephen C. Garcia and Susan M. Garcia
- Public Notice: Sale of Vehicle by Cook Chevrolet Inc
- Elba FD new airboat successful in first river rescue call
- Kinston Bulldogs kick off season in Dothan against 3A Houston Academy Raiders
- Tickets for Elba's football game Aug. 28th in Opp must be purchased in advance
- Driver escapes single vehicle accident uninjured
- Advertisement for Bids - City of Elba for Electrical Meters
- Penny Driggers
- Kenneth Mack
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.