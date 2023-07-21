Ms. Shan Marie Hughes, age 53, of Opp, Ala., passed away Friday morning, July 21, 2023.
No formal services will be observed according to her wishes. Anyone wishing to honor her may make contributions towards her final expenses.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Hughes family.
