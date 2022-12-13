Sharrie L. Irby of Enterprise, AL died on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at her home after a short period of declining health. Funeral Services were held Saturday December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. She was born January 9, 1957 to the union of the late Roger and Julia Rice.
She accepted Christ as her savior at a young age and joined Welfare Baptist Church in Anderson, South Carolina.
Sharrie graduated from Westside High in Anderson in 1975. On November 7, 1978, she enlisted in the U.S Army. Her joined the U. S. Army and her tours took her to numerous locations and eventually Ft. Rucker, Alabama. In 1983 she married the love of her life in Pirmasens, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. She ended her military careerat Ft. Rucker to become a stay at home mom.
Sharrie's memory will be lovingly cherished by her husband of 39 years, Ricky Irby; her daughter; Kaneesha Irby and her son, Trimaine Irby; two grandsons, Jamal and Micah, and one on the way; siblings, Nora Rice, Janice (William) Smith, Tracy (Alfonsia) Sampson, and Ed (Corine) Rice, and a close knit family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Rice and three brothers, Bobby Rice, Roger Rice Jr. and Anthony Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.