Sheilah Childree

Sheilah Simmons Childree age 70, formerly of Enterprise, AL died peacefully, Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home in Trussville, AL. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowlawn Memorial Park on Monday, November 23, 2020 with Reverend John McCrummen officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Survivors include her daughter - Tara Owens Johnson (Bob) of Elba, AL; son - Josh Neal Owens (Amy) of Enterprise, and Robert Childree of Ozark, AL. She is also survived by her sister Leda Kay Evans (Sam) of Orlando, FL.; grandchildren Blake and Byron Johnson of Elba, and Dalton and Jordan Owens of Enterprise; nephews Sam L. Evans III and his son Tyler, Brian L. Evans (Katelyn) and their sons Camden and Caleb, along with nephew Aaron Simmons and niece Ashley Simmons. She also leaves behind her special lifelong friend William Windham and his family Jeffrey Windham (Kim) of Foley, AL, along with Amy Windham Muir (Chris) of Remlap, AL.
Sheilah was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Connie Simmons of Enterprise, and her brother Ted Massey Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Childree family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.