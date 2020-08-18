Shelia Beerenstrauch

Shelia Anne Beerenstrauch age 61 of Elba, AL died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Roy Turner officiating. Burial services will follow in the New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Survivors include: husband - Arnold Henry Beerenstrauch, daughter - Amanda Beerenstrauch, and son - Alex Beerenstrauch, all of Elba; sister - Charlene (Rex) Jackson, Jack, AL; brother - Drexel Simmons, Elba; nephews - Brandon Harbuck, Todd Simmons, and Kaiden Simmons, all of Elba; special friend - Wendell Harbuck, Elba. Mrs. Beerenstrauch was preceded in death by her father James Simmons and mother Bea Lawson Simmons.
