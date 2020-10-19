Shelley Davis, Jr. age 75 of Elba died recently in DeFuniak Springs, FL. Graveside services were held Saturday October 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory of Elba directing.
Deacon Shelly Davis Jr. 75, died peacefully on Monday, October 05, 2020 in DeFuniak Spring, FL after an extended illness and prolonged hospitalization.
Shelly was born to the late Shelly Davis Sr. and Josephine Davis-Jackson (nee’ Green) in Coffee County, AL on July 11, 1945. He was raised near Enterprise He was educated in Coffee County schools. In later years he would move to nearby Elba where he joined Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church and served as a faithful and active Deacon until his health declined.
Davis was a celebrated Quartet Gospel singer who loved to Praise and Glorify the Lord.
At the time of his passing the YouTube Video tagged as “Deacon Davis singing that old gospel song” had 1,495,770 YouTube views.
Davis was joined in Holy Matrimony to Tommie Mincey Davis at Elba Zion MBC November 21, 2015. She is joined in cherishing his memory by his children: daughter Roberta ‘Bobbi’ Campbell (Jamie) of Enterprise, AL; son Anthony Terry (Mattie) of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters Taylor, Sydney and Kynnedi Terry; great granddaughter Skylah; stepchildren: daughter Cheryl Faison (Sonny Boykin) Birmingham, AL; sons Stacy Faison (Tracie) Columbus, GA, Phillip Faison, and daughter Ashley Foster; step-grandchildren: Steven Boykin, April Skipper, Cameron Skipper, Lindsey Faison and Step Great-Grandson, Bryson Boykin.
He is also survived by siblings Sammy L. Davis (Asbury, NJ), Billy R. Davis (Christine), Vallejo, CA, Delores Brooks (Enterprise), sister Shirley Ann Davis (Lakewood, NJ), Louise Davis (Nashua, NH), Clarence E. Jackson (Brenda) Sarasota, FL, Robert Davis (Toms River, NJ), Sharonett Davis (North Plainfield, NJ), Patricia C. Shaw (Joseph) Kennersville, NC, Alice F. Billingsly (William) New Brunswick, NJ, Larry Davis (Columbia, SC), Harry Davis (Freehoe,NJ), Ira L. Jackson (Enterprise), Annette Jackson (Coconut Creek, FL), Phillis V. Davis (Patterson, NJ), Bennie M. Davis(Toms Rivers, NJ) Bryant M. Davis (Lakewood,NJ), Rodney W. Davis (Rachel) Trenton Falls, NJ. Shelly also leaves to cherish his memory Aunts: Lattie Greenwood, Ola Mae Davis, Gerlina Knight, Mary Kinsey, Marie Jackson and Petrolla Patterson and Uncles Johnny B. Green, Joseph Green, and Kurby Hall. Special in laws Mrs.Mecie White (Zollie) Pensacola, FL. And a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and other extended family.
Shelly is preceded in death by his brother Willie J. Davis.
