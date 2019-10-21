Shelly Flagg age 83 of Enterprise, AL died recently at Hartford Health Care. Memorial services were held Wednesday October 16, 2019, 11:00 A M at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
Shelly Flagg was born January 26, 1936 to the late Phillip Flagg, and LeFronie Owens Flagg. He leaves to cherish his memories – his wife LaJoyce Flagg of Enterprise; and his daughter - Dorothy Burnett of Oakland Park, FL; sister-in-law Ann Burnett and brother-in-law; Edward Burnett both of Fort Lauderdale FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and in-laws.
Two sisters - Alma Flagg, and Hattie Flagg proceeded him in death.
