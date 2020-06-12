Sherrie Rogers

Mrs. Sherrie Rogers, age 61, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. She was born March 10, 1959 to Alice and the late James Paul Musgrove Sr. in Elba, Ala. Graveside services were held June 11, 2020 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Elba with Coleman Funeral Home directing. Sherrie was preceded in death by her father James Paul Musgrove Sr.; sisters, Merlene and Denise Musgrove; and grandson, Donta Jaquan Rogers. Survivors include her mother: Alice G. Musgrove, Elba; her sons: Spencer “Tony” (Veronica) and Demetruis (Amanda) Musgrove, Elba; daughters: Gloria Jean Musgrove (Ricky), Ereka Hill (Jemone), Carolyn (Derek), Sankora (Lenard), and Alexis Rogers, Opp, Ala.; stepchildren: Antwuan (Ashley) and Karizma Foster, Andalusia, Ala., Anthony Foster, Luverne, Ala.; a very special and devoted friend: Anthony Foster, Brantley, Ala.; sisters: Carolyn Lawrence (John), Elba, Delisa Freeney (Albert), Dozier, Ala., and Sybal Pouncey, Enterprise, Ala.; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; along with five aunts, two uncles, four nieces, five nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.