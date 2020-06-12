Mrs. Sherrie Rogers, age 61, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. She was born March 10, 1959 to Alice and the late James Paul Musgrove Sr. in Elba, Ala. Graveside services were held June 11, 2020 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Elba with Coleman Funeral Home directing. Sherrie was preceded in death by her father James Paul Musgrove Sr.; sisters, Merlene and Denise Musgrove; and grandson, Donta Jaquan Rogers. Survivors include her mother: Alice G. Musgrove, Elba; her sons: Spencer “Tony” (Veronica) and Demetruis (Amanda) Musgrove, Elba; daughters: Gloria Jean Musgrove (Ricky), Ereka Hill (Jemone), Carolyn (Derek), Sankora (Lenard), and Alexis Rogers, Opp, Ala.; stepchildren: Antwuan (Ashley) and Karizma Foster, Andalusia, Ala., Anthony Foster, Luverne, Ala.; a very special and devoted friend: Anthony Foster, Brantley, Ala.; sisters: Carolyn Lawrence (John), Elba, Delisa Freeney (Albert), Dozier, Ala., and Sybal Pouncey, Enterprise, Ala.; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; along with five aunts, two uncles, four nieces, five nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Latest News
- Elba BOE approves hiring of several new faculty members
- Opening day of Elba Farmers Market considered a hugh success
- Brainstorms for 6/11/2020
- Elba City Council awards $5.3 million bid for sewer improvements project
- Harris Temple COGIC gives back to the community
- Notice from South Alabama Electric Cooperative
- Probate Court: In the Matter of Lisa Lynn Fuller
- Michael C. Johnson
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba BOE approves hiring of several new faculty members
- Harris Temple COGIC gives back to the community
- Opening day of Elba Farmers Market considered a hugh success
- Probate Court: In the Matter of Lisa Lynn Fuller
- Notice from South Alabama Electric Cooperative
- Elba’s 4th of July event will be fireworks only this year
- Chelsea Cooper announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Michael C. Johnson
- Tim Johnson announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Brainstorms for 6/11/2020
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.