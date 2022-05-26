Shirley Bullard

Shirley Ann Bullard age 86 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM with Min. Greg Hanchey officiating.
Survivors include: son - John Timothy "Tim" Bullard, Coffee Springs, AL; grandsons - Chris (Julie) Hodge, Enterprise, AL, Ladon Daniels; great granddaughters - Peyton Hodge, Wicksburg, AL, Charli Hodge, and Ella Hodge, Enterprise; great grandson - Brooks Hodge, Enterprise.
She was preceded in death by her parents - Louie Roscoe & Bertha Taylor Brooks; husband - Bill Bullard; daughter - Sharon Phillips; sisters - Mildred Deese, Hazel Brown, Jean Johnson, and Jeanette Brooks; and brother - Bill Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.